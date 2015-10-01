Zakir Garalov: 96.8% of grave crimes committed in first half of 2015 were exposed

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "In the context of mutual cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of National Security (MNS) and other law enforcement measures to combat crime, especially its organized forms, terrorism, extremism of various kinds, are in the spotlight."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General, Zakir Garalov told the reporters.

Z. Garalov noted that, the Prosecutor's Office significantly increased the level of the investigation. As a result of operative-investigative measures, very serious and grave crimes were exposed: "It's no coincidence that in the first half of 2014, 80.1% of crimes recorded in the country were exposed, in the same period of 2015, the number went up to 84.8%. Percentage of exposed grave crimes in the first half of the year rose from 93.1% to 96.8 compared to the same period last year, serious crimes - from 79.8% to 80.9%, minor crimes - from 80.9% to 85%.Thus, in the first half of last year, the percentage of detection was equal to 86.9%, while in the corresponding period of the current year amounted to 93.1%."