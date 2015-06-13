 Top
    ​The plane, en route from Baku to Nakhchivan made a forced landing

    Boeing-757 to return back to the airport because of the pressure drop in one of aircraft's hydraulic systems

    Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 13, 2015 the "Boeing-757" aircraft on the AHY-2253 flight via the Baku-Nakhchivan route, had to return back to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport because of the pressure drop in one of aircraft's hydraulic systems.

    Report informs citing press service of CJSC "Azerbaijan Airlines" Flying with this kind of malfunction was possible, yet considering that it happened right after the aircraft took off, the decision to land was made on the 9th minute of the flight.

    At 21:02 (local time), the aircraft has landed in the airport.

    The passengers of the aircraft will be sent to Nakhchivan by a reserve "Boeing-757" aircraft at 22:45.

