Term of arrest of another 16 businessmen held on IBAR's case extended

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Imprisonment term of another 16 businessmen accused of not paying back a loan to "International Bank of Azerbaijan" JSC (IBAR) was extended for three months.

Report informs the number of businessmen in the case of IBAR, has reached 31 people.

Severity of their actions, the nature of the crime, the degree of public danger of concealing the case, the repetition of criminal acts given as a reason for extending the measure of restraint.

A criminal case under Article 178.3.2 (fraud with the application of large-scale damage) of the Criminal Code opened against all of them.