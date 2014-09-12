Taxi driver robs his passenger in Baku

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ A resident of Oghuz region Seymur Mursalov was robbed near Baku International Bus Terminal. Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the accident, S. Mursalov took a “Chevrolet” brand taxi and intended to go to metro-station “20 Yanvar”. Before arriving at the address, a taxi-driver and the other person in the car attacked the passenger and threatened him with a knife. They robbed his money of 500 manat. The search-operations on finding the offenders are being conducted by the employees of Binagadi District Police Station.