SSS: Unconventional hidden worship-education complex found in Baku

Baku. 23 April. REPORT/AZ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service (SSS) have held inspections in Alat settlement, Shikhlar massif of Garadagh district, in the garden field belonging to Rahman Mikayil Rahmanli, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in order to verify the unconventional hidden worship-education established by the members unconventional hidden worship-education complex which involved younger people as well.

Report informs referring to the joint statement released by the three authorities.

Notably, a lot of religious literature was revealed and taken which spread in order to promote religious discrimination in the covert area under the name of "mosque" without registration in the manner prescribed by the local legislation.

Currently, the State Security Service continues investigation.