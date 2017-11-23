SOCAR officials visit grave of late minister Natig Aliyev

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic - SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice-Presidents, as well as the company staff have visited the II Alley of Honor in Baku, grave of Azerbaijan's late energy minister, owner of "Shohrat" (Glory) Order, Honorary Engineer Natig Aliyev on the occasion of his 70th anniversary.

Report informs, visitors laid flowers on the late minister's grave and expressed profound respect for his memory.

Notably, N. Aliyev died at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in Istanbul, June 9. He was buried on the II Alley of Honor, June 10.

Natig Aliyev was born in Baku on November 23, 1947. He served as the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic in years 1993-2005, minister of industry and energy of Azerbaijan in 2005-2013, and had been working as energy minister in 2013-2017.