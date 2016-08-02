Seismically active regions of Azerbaijan announced - LIST

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the data as of August 1, 2016, 4849 earthquakes were registered in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center, Gurban Yetirmishli said at a press conference devoted to the quake hit Imishli region of Azerbaijan on August 1.

According to him, there have been 3.0 and more magnitude tremors during this period of the year. 10 of them were felt.

G. Yetirmishli also called seismic regions in the country: "The most active areas in Azerbaijan are the Caspian Sea, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, south-eastern slope of the Greater Caucasus, Talish mountains. Some time ago 93 tremors were felt in a day in Pirgulu, Shamakhi region of Azerbaijan."