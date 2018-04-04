President Ilham Aliyev receives Palestinian foreign minister - UPDATED

***11:22

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riad Malki.

Foreign Minister Riad Malki extended Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas` greetings and best wishes to the head of state.

Report informs, he stressed the importance of President Ilham Aliyev`s participation in OIC extraordinary summit on the issue of Al Quds in Istanbul, and thanked the head of state for support demonstrated at the event. The Palestinian FM noted the significance of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement being held in Baku, and said he was pleased to attend the event.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of Riad Malki`s participation in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement. The head of state said the people of Azerbaijan have always stood by the state and people of Palestine, describing Azerbaijan`s participation in the OIC Summit in Istanbul as a sign of this solidarity.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Mahmoud Abbas` greetings, and asked FM Riad Malki to extend his greetings to the Palestinian President.