Minister Ramil Usubov chairs operational meeting at the Main State Traffic Police

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Main State Traffic Police held an operational meeting. Report informs the meeting was chaired by the Interior Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov. The meeting focused on the results of 2015 and the upcoming challenges in the field of road safety in Azerbaijan.

The meeting heard the report of the Chief of the State Traffic Police, Major-General Ramiz Zeynalov on the carried works and events, steps to ensure the safety of road traffic in the country.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on activities for 2016 and the challenges ahead.