Investigation is underway regarding mass poisoning in Baku

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku city Prosecutor's Office spread information on mass poisoning in Baku.

Report was told at Prosecutor's Office, in accordance with information entered to law-enforcement agencies on poisoning of workers of nearby wood workshop, Rzaagha Heydarov, Yashar Khanjanov, Yusif Karimov, Rovshan Abdulhamidov, Khagani Nuraliyev, Parviz Abdulhamidov and Jabbar Aliyev as a result of gas leak from iron cylinder received as scrap metal in metal reception point rented by natural person Elchin Rahimov in the yard of 'Baku Building Constructions' OJSC located in Ziya Bunyadov avenue of capital on December 28 at about 20.00 Baku time and hospitalizing, scene was reviewed with participation of officials of Narimanov District Prosecutor's Office, District Police Office and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, relevant examinations fixed, other necessary measures were carried out. Victims dismissed after providing necessary first aid at hospital.

Criminal case launched at Narimanov District Prosecutor's Office on fact for Article 314.1 (negligence) of Criminal Code.