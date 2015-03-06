 Top
    Fire in Baku: 1 person suffered burns, 20 residents evacuated

    Fire spread to the rest of the apartment prevented

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the Nasimi district of Baku city burned a kitchen at 20 square meters of a total 96 square meters, belonging to a resident of one of the apartments on the fourth floor of a multistory building.

    Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, in fire 1 person suffered burns of various severity, 20 residents of the upper floors were evacuated.

    Fire spread to the rest of the apartment prevented. Arriving firefighters managed to put out the flame.

