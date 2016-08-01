 Top
    Close photo mode

    Explosion occurred in Baku-Nabran bus, 5 injured

    Accident occurred in Shabran region of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion occurred in Baku-Nabran bus.

    Northern bureau of Report News Agency informs, 5 passengers suffered burn injuries on their legs as a result of explosion of a radiator of 'Hyundai' brand microbus on Baku-Nabran route.

    Accident occurred in Shabran region of Azerbaijan. The bus radiator explosion was so strong that its hot water entered into the compartment, the passengers injured as a result.

    Passengers had to continue their way by taxis as the microbus fell into disrepair, injured people were taken to hospital. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi