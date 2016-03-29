 Top
    ​Drug addicts not committed violations will be forcibly treated in psychiatric hospitals

    Draft amendments recommended to the plenary session of Milli Mejlis

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ People suffering from drug addiction, will be placed in a psychiatric hospital, even in case of not committing administrative violations and actions that pose a threat to the society in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, amending the law "On protection of public health" was proposed.

    The proposed amendment also considers to include drug addicts, who have not committed administrative offenses involving administrative detention in the list.

    The draft amendments were recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis.

