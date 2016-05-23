Department Chief: 'About 5,000 illegal migrants fixed in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ '646 victims of human trafficking have been detected in Azerbaijan over last 11 years. 7% of them are foreigners and stateless persons'.

Report informs, Gudrat Mammadov, Chief of Migration Control Main Department of the State Migration Service said.

He said that foreigners enter Azerbaijan through legal and illegal ways: 'As a result of operational measures taken by Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies during recent years, number of foreigners illegally entering our country has been reduced. Over last years, citizens of Bangladesh and Pakistan entered the country as illegal migrants. Over last 6 months, illegal migrant flow observed to Europe through Middle East-Turkey-Azerbaijan route. This also makes Azerbaijan a transit country. Law enforcement officials have neutralized 5 organized gangs. There was no Azerbaijani citizens among the detainees. They were citizens of the countries of these illegal migrants. About 5,000 illegal migrants fixed in Azerbaijan'.