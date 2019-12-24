Cyclists and moped riders urged to follow road rules in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani traffic police officers take control of the movement of cyclists and moped drivers on public roads, Report informs, citing Rufat Guliyev, the head of the Department of the Main Directorate of the State Traffic Police.

Guliyev said the educational and propaganda events held by the Department this time covered cyclists and moped riders, the number of which is growing throughout the country.

Employees of the Main Directorate of State Traffic Police held educational talks with metropolitan cyclists and moped riders, urged them to follow road rules strictly, drive only on the right side of the road and not endanger themselves and other traffic participants. Cyclists and moped riders were also advised to use helmets and not talk on the phone while riding.

Similar preventive measures are currently ongoing in other regions of the country.