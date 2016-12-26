Customs officers conducted operation in "Bina" and "Sadarak" shopping centers

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Pyrotechnic products in large quantities were found as a result of operational measures carried out by employees of department for combating customs offenses of General Customs Administration of Azerbaijan in "Bina" and "Sadarak" shopping centers.

Report informs referring to the press service of the State Customs Committee.

Thus, in the course of the operation in these shopping centers 53,200 pieces of various pyrotechnics were seized.

Incident is under investigation.