Azerbaijan saw decline in corruption in 2020, says survey by Transparency

CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption

Transparency Azerbaijan, a national division of the International Transparency Organization, has presented the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (2019 CPI).

Report says Azerbaijan is ranked 126th out of 180 countries with 30 points in the 2019 CPI. However, in 2018, Azerbaijan ranked 152th out of 180 countries with 25 points.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.

Azerbaijan's indicators for the last five years have been as follows:

YearsCPI pointNumber in the global rankingNumber of countries in CPI
201930126180
201825152180
201731122180
201630123176
201529119168
