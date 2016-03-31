Corpse of Azerbaijani citizen killed in Somalia to be brought to Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations have been started to bring the corpse of Kamaliya Ismayilova, who killed in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia during armed attack to a microbus, to Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Tofiq Mikayilov, uncle of Kamaliya Ismayilova's husband Aflatun Ismayilov.

According to him, documents necessary for bringing the corpse to Azerbaijan have already been submitted: 'This afternoon I talked with Aflatun Ismayilov. He said that he is engaged in bringing the corpse to Azerbaijan. All necessary documents have been submitted. They will take the corpse to Turkey tomorrow and then come to Azerbaijan'.

T.Mikayilov added Aflatun Ismayilov and his family have been living in Somalia for a year. The incident happened while Kamaliya Ismayilova took their children to school.