'Azneft': Fire significantly weakened than first day

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fire in deep sea base number 10 of 'Guneshli' oil rig significantly weakened in comparison with the first day.

Report informs, Balamirza Agharahimov, Chief Engineer of 'Azneft' Production Union said at briefing in operative staff.

According to him, all measures are taken by vessels in order to prevent fire increase.

Installation of new pumps to vessels, conducting fire fighting works in 'Guneshli' oil rig continues at present, Balamirza Agharahimov said.

According to him, during accident construction, repair, mounting and all other works has been suspended regarding strong wind.