Armenians break truce again

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region, and on unknown peaks in the Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, and on unnamed hills in Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the areas located on unknown hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

