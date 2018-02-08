Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Convicted journalist Afghan Mukhtarli was temporarily released to attend the fortieth mourning day of his sister, as well daugthers of the sister and brother.

Report informs, he is currently in Zagatala.

Mukhtarli will be sent back to prison again in three days.

He was charged under Article 318 (Illegal crossing of state border), Article 206 (Smuggling) and Article 315 (Resistance or application of violence concerning the representative of authority) of the Criminal Code.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

On December 30, 2017, Mukhtarli's sister, Nurana Mukhtarli and her two-year-old son, as well his brother’s 12-year-old daughter have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.