A fact of illegal restriction of freedom of Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens in Nardaran fixed

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of operational activities launched by employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Human Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), unveiled that, the villagers of Bilgah settlement Adalat Aliyev and his brother, Atamali have long restricted the freedom of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, forcing them to work on private livestock enterprise in Nardaran.

Report informs referring to the official website of the ministry.

The criminal case is underway.

