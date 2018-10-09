5 judges dismissed, one fined in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Judicial-Legal Council has held meeting.

Report was told in Council that Council Chairman Fikrat Mammadov spoke at the meeting.

Due to the disciplinary proceedings of judges concerning the gross violation of the requirements of the legislation, the circumstances causing corruption, procrastination and other shortcomings, Rashad Mammadov, the judge of Garadagh District Court, was reprimanded, judge of the Sabail District Court Nurettin Bagirov was dismissed, judge of the Zagatala District Court Arif Ismayilov, was dismissed ahead of time.

At the same time, the powers of four judges were terminated on other legal grounds.

At the same time, sending the investigative materials on concrete corruption facts to the Anti-Corruption Department under General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan was viewed as appropriate.