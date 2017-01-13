Two women injured in traffic accidents on same street in Baku

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two women were injured in traffic accidents on the same street in Baku.

Report informs, both accidents were recorded in Khatai district.

KamAZ truck hit 31-year-old Kamala Hasanova and her underage child on Kislorod Street, while crossing the street. K.Hasanova was rushed to hospital with injuries.

In another accident, 59-year-old Malikova Saray Allahverdi was hit by a Kia model car and taken to hospital.

Investigations are underway by the Khatai district State Traffic Police Department.