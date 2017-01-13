 Top
    Two women injured in traffic accidents on same street in Baku

    Investigations are underway Khatai district State Traffic Police Department

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two women were injured in traffic accidents on the same street in Baku.

    Report informs, both accidents were recorded in Khatai district.

    KamAZ truck hit 31-year-old Kamala Hasanova and her underage child on Kislorod Street, while crossing the street. K.Hasanova was rushed to hospital with injuries.

    In another accident, 59-year-old Malikova Saray Allahverdi was hit by a Kia model car and taken to hospital.

    Investigations are underway by the Khatai district State Traffic Police Department. 

