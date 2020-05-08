Facebook, Google to let employees work remotely until the end of 2020

Facebook and Google have announced they would allow employees continue working from home for the rest of the year, Report says, citing BBC News.

Both companies will reopen their offices soon but will continue to adhere to a flexible schedule.

Google initially said it would keep its work from home policy until 1 June but is extending it for seven more months.

Facebook said it would reopen its offices on July 6 as coronavirus lockdowns are gradually lifted. The company has not yet decided which employees will return there.

The social media platform was among the first tech firms to ask its employees to begin working remotely. Facebook gave employees $1,000 (£807) bonuses for their work-from-home and childcare costs.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said that employees who need to return to the office would start being able to do so from July with enhanced safety measures in place.

But the majority of employees who can carry out their jobs from home will be able to do so until the end of the year, Mr. Pichai added.

Already in late February, Facebook decided to cancel a software developer conference that was due in early May in San Jose.

In mid-April, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced that significant events involving more than 50 people would not take place by the end of June 2021.