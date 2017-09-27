Bakcell participates in the "ITU Telecom World 2017" exhibition

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell takes part in the International “ITU Telecom World 2017” event, which is held in the period from September 25 to 28 in the city of Busan, South Korea. “ITU Telecom World 2017” event is organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), being a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) that is responsible for issues that concern information and communication technologies.

At the exhibition, Azerbaijan is represented by delegation headed by the deputy minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Mr. Elmir Velizade. The opening ceremony of this four-day event was held on September 25 at the BEXCO exhibition and convention center in the city of Busan.

The exhibition, organized within the frames of “ITU Telecom World 2017” event, provides the member states and companies active in the area of ICT with a great opportunity to demonstrate their innovative services, applications and solutions. It should be noted that the Azerbaijan National Pavilion is also represented at the exhibition, which is joined by well over 500 companies from various countries. The “Bakcell” stand, organized within the National Pavilion features the company’s products and services.

The main purpose of this event, joined by around 8000 state officials, scientists and business leaders, is to support technological innovations in small and medium enterprises and contribute to the development of digital economy. This annual international event provides the participants with an opportunity to share their knowledge, as well as to engage into interesting discussions and create business relations in the area of ICT between countries, persons, businesses and organizations. Interesting sessions and discussions on the application of artificial intelligence in telecommunication networks, latest developments in the area of “internet of things”, influence of the artificial intelligence on the city life and its role in the improvement of public services will be held during the event.