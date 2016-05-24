Treatment and Diagnostics Center launches free Hepatitis B and C examination

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Republican Treatment and Diagnostics Center (RTDC) has launched free examination of Hepatitis B and C.

Report was told in the press service of the Health Ministry, citizens of Azerbaijan can be examined free in the center. During a month-long examination, the people may benefit from consultation by a hepatologist, studied abroad, as well as 20% discount for laboratory analysis.

Notably, Hepatitis, a serious viral disease, which causes liver inflammation and widely spread among the population of the modern world. Timely detection of the disease, diagnosis, preventive measures have a great role in its treatment.