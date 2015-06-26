Research shows most children don't regularly use e-cigarettes

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Children aged 11 to 16 who have never smoked do not regularly use e-cigarettes, according to new Cancer Research UK data being presented today (Friday) at the UK Nicotine and Smoking Cessation Conference and will be published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The findings reflect earlier research which shows that regular use of e-cigarettes is extremely rare among young non-smokers.

Of the 1,205 children aged 11-16 who took part in the new UK-wide survey, 12 per cent reported that they had tried an e-cigarette. Figures for regular use were lower with two per cent reporting e-cigarette use more than monthly and one per cent more than weekly.

Regular e-cigarette use was found only in children who also smoked tobacco. Experimental e-cigarette use among non-smoking children was low at three per cent.

The Youth Tobacco Policy Survey – funded by Cancer Research UK has studied young people's attitudes to tobacco and tobacco marketing since 1999. The survey in August and September 2014 was the first time questions on electronic cigarettes were included.

Earlier research has also shown there are around 2.6 million adults who use e-cigarettes in the UK , compared to around 10 million people who smoke tobacco cigarettes.