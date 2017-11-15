Deputy minister: US citizens living in Azerbaijan benefit from healthcare services

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I have read US State Department's recommendations to its citizens not advising undergoing surgery in Azerbaijan and bring adequate amounts of prescription medicine in its original packaging in media. That's their choice".

Report informs, Deputy Health Minister Elsevar Aghayev told reporters.

He noted that undoubtedly, citizens of the US and other countries living in Azerbaijan benefit from the country's healthcare services: "Today, complicated surgical operations are carried out in Azerbaijan. Private healthcare is also developing in the country. Number of such medical institutions is increasing".

The deputy minister noted that 870 private health care facilities, over 2,300 pharmaceutical companies operate in Azerbaijan: "Whether it is a private or a state enterprise, we do not discriminate them".