WHO positively assessed Azerbaijan's preparations for coronavirus

"Recently, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) addressed a letter to the President and praised the work done by Azerbaijan as an example."

Report quotes the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, as saying at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Even the vast majority of activities addressed to the world have already been implemented by the Republic of Azerbaijan. Today, the World Health Organization issued a new statement and praised the preparations for the coronavirus in Azerbaijan, and especially addressed to it," he said.