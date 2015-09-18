Vahan Martirosyan: Groups of Syrian Armenians deployed in Karabakh

Baku. 18 September. From REPORT.AZ/ Groups were formed from the Syrian Armenians arrived in Armenia and sent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, Vahan Martirosyan, the Armenian oppositioner, head of sub-national liberation movement, who asked asylum in Azerbaijan, said today at a press conference in Baku.

According to him, about 15-20 thousand Syrian Armenians arrived to Armenia from Syria: "Some of them were forced to leave because of the money allocated by the state were eaten by officials, moreover, even the money that they had, handed away. Groups were formed from the Syrian Armenians arrived in Armenia and sent to Nagorno-Karabakh", said V. Martirosyan.

"I was in Karabakh more than once and saw them firsthand", he added.