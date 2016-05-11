US Ambassador: It's important to launch talks on a comprehensive peace agreement

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We call on the parties to the negotiating table and discuss a comprehensive peace agreement. We believe that this is very important."

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta said.

"Of course, we and other countries that involved in the regulation of the agreement concerned about the current situation. The countries of the OSCE Minsk Group are trying to bring the parties back to negotiations. It is important to compliance of the ceasefire by the parties and the holding talks on a comprehensive peace agreement. We must recognize that the conflict has no military solution", the ambassador added.

The ambassador also commented on the threat of Armenia to use nuclear weapons against Azerbaijan and noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan were invited to the IV of the Nuclear Security Summit held in the USA on March 31-April 1: "At the summit, US President Barack Obama drew attention to the question of preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The United States strongly oppose the proliferation of nuclear and mass destruction weapons."