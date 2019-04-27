Uruguay Foreign Ministry: We do not recognize separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ariel Bergamo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, held a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to this country, Rashad Aslanov, on April 26.

The main purpose of the meeting based on the appeal of the Azerbaijani ambassador was the discussion of a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, including clarification of media reports on alleged arrival of the representative of the so-called "representative" of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's occupied territories to Uruguay and his alleged meetings including with officials.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various issues of bilateral relations, including the existing high-level relations. The issue of participation of Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Novoa in the 5th Intercultural Dialogue Forum was also discussed here.

Regarding the visit of the so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to Uruguay, the Foreign Ministry official stressed that the position of the Uruguayan government was fundamental and unchangeable. It was stated that Uruguay respects the supremacy of international law and territorial integrity of states and does not recognize the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was noted that the conflict should be settled peacefully and stressed that Uruguay supported the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry has released a press release at the meeting.

The ambassador also met with Uruguayan Senate Speaker Lucia Topolansky. During the meeting Topolansky noted that the meeting was with the Armenian community in Uruguay, not with any representative of the separatist formation. As a result of the meeting, a press release by the Uruguayan General Assembly (parliament) was circulated. In a press release, the country "once again expressed its position on Uruguay's respect for the rule of law and the territorial integrity of states and once again declared that it does not recognize the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh."

Ambassador Rashad Aslanov also met with former President of Uruguay José Mujica. During the meeting, which was held in friendly atmosphere, the former head of state noted the importance of resolving conflicts in a peaceful atmosphere. He wished the Azerbaijani people prosperity and success.