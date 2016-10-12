Turkish FM: Fraternal Azerbaijan - President and Azerbaijani people have supported us

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Fraternal Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan and the people of this country have really supported us."

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, answering question of the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov about how the organization can help Turkey after coup attempt on July 15.

Çavuşoğlu stated that presence of mind in such situations is important: "We look forward to constructive ideas and proposals. We must abandon the double standards, the hidden objectives. Most countries of the Council of Europe take namely such a position."