Houston hosts 'Southern Gas Corridor in the European Energy' conference - PHOTO

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Houston, Texas state of the United States hosted a wide conference entitled "Southern Gas Corridor in the European Energy" with organizational support of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Authoritative experts, state authorities of the USA and representatives of Congress, as well as representatives of diplomatic corps, Consuls General of Turkey, Italy and Greece in Houston city attended the conference.

Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the USA and Vitaly Baylarbayov, SOCAR's Deputy Vice-President represented Azerbaijan in the event.

The conference opened by Irada Akhundova, Director of Center of Azerbaijan in Houston. It was stated that, Houston is a sister city of Baku and main energy source of the USA.

Renu Khator, President of the University of Houston spoke about her visit to Baku, her return with a very good impression on our people and creation of blog about Azerbaijan to share these impressions.

She expressed his satisfaction regarding holding of a conference on such an important project as 'Southern Gas Corridor' in the University of Houston.

Then, Anise Parker, Houston Mayor presented document on declaration of November 9 as a Day of Southern Gas Corridor in the city.

In the second panel of the conference lecturers told about various aspects of "Southern Gas Corridor" project. Vitaly Baylarbayov, SOCAR's Deputy Vice-president made a speech on priorities of the company. He expressed his confidence regarding successful realization of the projects with SOCAR's participation, including 'Southern Gas Corridor'.

Greg Saunders, Head of BP representative in the USA mentioned Azerbaijan as a reliable and stable partner at a time of increased demand for natural gas in the world market.