Sochi hosts meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State is being held in Sochi.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened the event.

V. Putin noted that the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States have every opportunity to launch new large mutually beneficial projects.

The main theme of the summit will be the development of economic ties, military cooperation and the intensification of cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Notably, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Sochi for the participation in the meeting.

Following the meeting, the heads of state plan to adopt about 20 documents. Concept of cooperation in the sphere of combating money laundering, financing of terrorism and the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

A separate topic of discussion will be the Concept of cooperation in fighting corruption.

Closer to the evening, the heads of state will gather at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The leaders will discuss the rules of digital trade and information exchange, as well as the main directions of the work of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2018.