 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian ex-ambassador: Azerbaijani President played a significant mediating role in Moscow-Ankara rapprochement

    ​Peter Stegny: Work of the Foreign Ministry was not interrupted all the time

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Kazakh Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev played a significant mediating role in restoration of Russian-Turkish relations.

    Report informs citing Kommersant, the former Russian Ambassador to Turkey Peter Stegny said.

    "Work of Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not interrupted all the time. A very difficult task was solved quickly and efficiently. In the final stage, as they say, a serious mediatory role was played by Azerbaijani and Kazakh Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev", said the ex-ambassador.

    He noted that the parties could agree on all important points.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi