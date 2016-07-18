Russian ex-ambassador: Azerbaijani President played a significant mediating role in Moscow-Ankara rapprochement

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Kazakh Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev played a significant mediating role in restoration of Russian-Turkish relations.

Report informs citing Kommersant, the former Russian Ambassador to Turkey Peter Stegny said.

"Work of Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not interrupted all the time. A very difficult task was solved quickly and efficiently. In the final stage, as they say, a serious mediatory role was played by Azerbaijani and Kazakh Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev", said the ex-ambassador.

He noted that the parties could agree on all important points.