    Russian Chief of General Staff to meet with Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations

    Valery Gerasimov arrived in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov has arrived in Baku on working visit to meet with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations Curtis Scaparrotti.

    It is noted that the parties will discuss military activities of NATO and Russia in the European region, as well as the situation in Syria.

    "During the working trip, Gerasimov will be received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev”, - Russian Defense Ministry said.

