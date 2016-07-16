Ruling party of Azerbaijan: We are standing by the Turkish people and government

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani people and political forces in Azerbaijan are standing by the Turkish people and state."

Report was told by the Deputy Executive Secretary of ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party), Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Siyavush Novruzov.

Siyavush Novruzov said that a military coup attempt in Turkey is unacceptable: "We shaken by the recent events in Turkey and these events are in the focus of Azerbaijan".

The representative of the ruling party added that the causes and perpetrators of the incident should be established: "Such events have repeatedly occurred in the history of Turkey. Time is not the same, and choice of the people must be treated with a respect. Forcible change of power in any country, including Turkey, is unacceptable."

Notably, in the evening on July 15 a group of soldiers made a coup attempt in Turkey. The clashes in Ankara killed about 70 people. 754 people accused of a military coup were detained.