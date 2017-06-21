 Top
    Report on Azerbaijan may be presented in OSCE’s part-session in October

    The co-rapporteurs will present a preliminary draft report in September

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The co-rapporteurs will present a preliminary draft report on the functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan at the meeting of the Monitoring Committee in September 2017, with a view to presenting the report during the October 2017 part-session.

    Report was informed in the OSCE press service.

    The co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), visited Baku from 12 to 14 June 2017.

