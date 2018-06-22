Regional forum CAMCA 2018 opens in Baku

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Regional forum CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, the Caucasus and Afghanistan) has started operating in Baku. Report informs, issues of regional cooperation discussed during the forum.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, the rector of the University "ADA" Hafiz Pashayev noted that this forum has a special significance for Azerbaijan: "I hope that during the CAMCA regional forum you will have an opportunity not only to discuss various topics of regional cooperation, but also to get to know Azerbaijan more closely”.

Director of the Institute of Central Asia and the Southern Caucasus at Johns Hopkins University Svante Cornel stressed the importance of the forum in matters of international cooperation for the countries of this region.

"The CAMCA forum also contributes to the development of US relations with this region.

This cooperation lasts for more than 10 years.In this matter, the Rumsfeld fund plays its role" - he said.

According to the chairman of the Central Asia and Caucasus Institute Frederick Starr, the world is changing in a fundamental way and today there is an urgent need for the development of regional infrastructure.

"The development of the region's infrastructure opens up new opportunities for us.

Such countries of the region as Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan should take the initiative and invest more in infrastructure.Otherwise, this opportunity will be used by others, "he said.

According to him, from this point of view, the East-West transport corridor is of particular importance.