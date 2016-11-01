Putin: Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum promotes expansion of economic cooperation

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I hope that the meeting will take place in the format of a constructive dialogue between authorities and business community, experts and non-governmental organizations of the two countries."

Report informs, the mesagge of the Russian President Vladimir Putin read out at the 7th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum in Baku says.

"The meeting’s agenda will reflect important issues such as the expansion of economic and financial cooperation, deepening cooperation ties in the scientific, educational and cultural spheres. I wish you fruitful work and successful implementation of plans for the benefit of our countries and peoples", the letter of the Russian president reads.

The forum will discuss the roundtable, which will be presented tourist possibilities of Russia and Azerbaijan's regions, projects in the field of tourism, development of industrial potential of the two countries.

Notably, VI Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum was held in Yekaterinburg.