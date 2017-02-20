Program of visit of EC Vice-President to Azerbaijan named

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Program of the visit of European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič to Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs citing the EC press service, M. Šefčovič will deliver a keynote speech at the "3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council" on February 23 in Baku.

Also during the participation at the meeting of the Advisory Board of the Southern Gas Corridor in Baku vice-president of the European Commission will hold meetings with Minister for Environment and Energy of Greece Giorgos Stathakis, Minister for Economic Development of Italy Carlo Calenda, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Berat Albayrak, Minister for Economy of Montenegro Dragica Sekulić.