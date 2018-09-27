 Top
    Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Mongolia watching mixed team competitions in World Judo Championship

    Baku.27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The World Judo Championship continues in Baku. Mixed team competitions are held on September 27, the last, eighth day of the championship.

    Report informs that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer are watching the mixed team competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena.

