Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia met in Kremlin - UPDATED

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia - Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin was held in the Kremlin, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Regarding to our bilateral relations, we will discuss them comprehensively and deeply and we will work on it on August 30 during your visit to Russia," Putin said.

*** 13:00

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow today.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Press Secretary for the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov told.

According to him, Putin will also meet with leaders of other countries, including Armenia, Bolivia, Lebanon, Belarus and Saudi Arabia.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has left for Russia on a working visit on June 12. He will take part in solemn opening ceremony of the World Cup on June 14 at Luzhniki Stadium.