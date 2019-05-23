President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chinese foreign minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Report informs citing AZERTAC.
