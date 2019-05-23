 Top

President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chinese foreign minister

President receives delegation led by Chinese foreign minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Report informs citing AZERTAC.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi