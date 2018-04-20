President of UN General Assembly: “UN needs a new approach to peace”

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak will convene a High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace in New York on 24 and 25 April.

Report informs, he emphasized the essence and purpose of the event to be written in the author's article

M. Lajcak noted that when the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world.

“A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world in which wars were stopped before they broke out. A world that didn’t wait for lives to be lost before springing into action.

But violent conflicts are on the rise in many parts of the world today. They’re becoming more drawn out, complex and deadly. Civilians are no longer killed in cross-fire; they are now the targets of direct attacks. We are also seeing an unprecedented number of people leaving their homes, out of fear and desperation.

And that is why the UN needs a new approach to peace”, - M. Lajcak said.

“And when I say peace, I’m talking about the kind of peace that can be taken for granted. The kind of peace that won’t disappear at the next election cycle. The kind of peace that is measured not in months or years, but in generations”.

This is what we call “Sustaining Peace”. And this is what we should be working for – rather than scrambling for solutions, once conflict has broken out.