 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga telephoned President Ilham Aliyev

    He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 25.

    Report informs, Khaltmaagiin Battulga congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him success in his presidential activity and robust health.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    The presidents hailed good opportunities for developing bilateral relations between the two countries in a variety of fields.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi