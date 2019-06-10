President of Azerbaijan congratulates Kazakhstan's President Elect

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President-elect of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Report informs citing AzerTag that the letter reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations stem from the common history and national and spiritual roots of our peoples. I believe that we will make joint efforts to further develop our inter-governmental relations and strategic partnership, which are based on solid foundations, and to deepen our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

"I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activities for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.