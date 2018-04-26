President Ilham Aliyev starts his visit to United Kingdom

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the UK for a visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of BP, Robert Dudley in London on April 26.

They exchanged views on the work carried out under the Shah Deniz project, as well as the opening of the TANAP project this June. The sides noted the importance of speeding up works under the production sharing agreement signed on the Shafag-Asiman structure.

The current level of long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP was also hailed during the conversation.